Goals from Lucas Piazon and Tom Cairney help Fulham see off Bristol City 2-0.

Fulham have narrowed the gap separating them from the Championship playoff positions with a comfortable 2-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Goals either side of the interval from Lucas Piazon and Tom Cairney put the Robins to the sword and moved Slavisa Jokanovic's men within six points of Sheffield Wednesday in sixth place, who have played one game more.

The Whites created a handful of early chances before taking the lead on 17 minutes through Piazon, who slotted home Cairney's square pass from close range.

Fulham continued to ask questions of their opponents right up to the half-time whistle, coming closest to a second in the 38th minute when Neeskens Kebano's whipped cross was turned just wide by Denis Odoi.

The visitors picked up where they left off in the second period and deservedly extended their advantage in the 54th minute when Floyd Ayite latched onto a loose ball and lined up Cairney, who bent one into the top corner from a tight angle to make it 2-0.

Bobby Reid had the chance to pull one back for Bristol late on as David Button spilt his first-time strike, but the Fulham goalkeeper recovered and claimed the ball at the second time of asking.

Fulham have the chance to further close the gap on Wednesday and the other teams in the chasing pack when they take on Cardiff City away next weekend.