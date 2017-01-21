Jan 21, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Loftus Road
Attendance: 17,025
QPRQueens Park Rangers
1-1
Fulham
Manning (25')
Furlong (23'), Luongo (40'), Manning (50'), Sylla (61'), Lynch (96')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Martin (75')
Fredericks (36'), Cairney (95'), Martin (96')

Queens Park Rangers, Fulham charged by Football Association

A general view shows Queens Park Rangers stadium ahead of the English Premier football match against Liverpool at Loftus Road in London on December 30, 2012
© Getty Images
The Football Association confirms that it has charged Queens Park Rangers and Fulham with two counts of failing to control their players after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Queens Park Rangers and Fulham have both been charged with two counts of failing to control their players by the Football Association after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

There were angry scenes towards the end of the Championship match at Loftus Road, with players and staff from both benches involved in pushing and shoving.

An FA statement on Tuesday said: "It is alleged that in or around the 91st minute of the fixture, the clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"It is further alleged that in or around the 94th minute, they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"In addition, QPR coach Marc Bircham and Fulham member of staff Marco Cesarini have also been charged in relation to the same game. It is alleged their behaviour in or around the 90th minute amounted to improper conduct."

All parties have until 6pm on Thursday, January 26 to respond to the charges.

Your Comments
 Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Report: Aston Villa holding out for Ross McCormack bid
 Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
Fulham make loan approach for former striker Ross McCormack?
 Tiaronn Chery of Queens Park Rangers breaks away from Ahmed Kashi of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at The Valley on August 8, 2015
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery completes move to China
 Ian Holloway of Millwall looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall at Hillsborough Stadium on August 19, 2014
Ian Holloway after 'long-life bread and milk'
