The Football Association confirms that it has charged Queens Park Rangers and Fulham with two counts of failing to control their players after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers and Fulham have both been charged with two counts of failing to control their players by the Football Association after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

There were angry scenes towards the end of the Championship match at Loftus Road, with players and staff from both benches involved in pushing and shoving.

An FA statement on Tuesday said: "It is alleged that in or around the 91st minute of the fixture, the clubs failed to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"It is further alleged that in or around the 94th minute, they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"In addition, QPR coach Marc Bircham and Fulham member of staff Marco Cesarini have also been charged in relation to the same game. It is alleged their behaviour in or around the 90th minute amounted to improper conduct."

All parties have until 6pm on Thursday, January 26 to respond to the charges.