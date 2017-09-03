World Cup
Sep 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
France
0-0
Luxembourg

Pogba (80')
FT

Janisch (51'), Sinani (65'), Jans (69')

France's Antoine Griezmann heaps praise on Luxembourg

Antoine Griezmann flaunts his locks during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
© Offside
France forward Antoine Griezmann says that "11 warriors" helped Luxembourg gain a goalless draw in the World Cup qualifier between the two nations.
France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a comparison between Luxembourg and Atletico Madrid after the international minnows drew with his national team on Sunday night.

Just three days after thrashing the Netherlands, France failed to score from 34 shots on goal as Luxembourg held out for a goalless draw in Toulouse, a result which is widely considered to be one of the biggest surprises in the history of international football.

Despite being frustrated in front of the French supporters, Griezmann has revealed that he had been left impressed by Luxembourg, who he says played with a similar spirit to that of his club side Atletico.

The 26-year-old told Canal+: "Two matches in three days, it was difficult especially for me it was because I was suspended during my last club match.

"We had 11 warriors in front of us, and for me, it was beautiful to see because it reminds me a bit of my club, but we will continue to work."

Despite the result, France still sit one point clear at the top of Group A in their World Cup qualifying group.

France's forward Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Euro 2016 group A football match between France and Romania at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 10, 2016
