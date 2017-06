Team News: Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku leads the line for Belgium's trip to Estonia.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku leads the line for Belgium's trip to Estonia. Estonia: Aksalu; Pikk, Kait, Zenjov, Vassiljev, Klavan, Luts, Mets, Dmitrijev, Baranov, Teniste Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Carrasco, Chadli; Mertens, Lukaku More to follow.

