Jermain Defoe starts up front for England as they host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley this evening.

In all, manager Gareth Southgate makes four changes to the starting XI that suffered a 1-0 defeat in Germany on Wednesday, with the 34-year-old Sunderland striker coming in for Jamie Vardy, who begins among the substitutes.

The Three Lions are expected to switch to four at the back for the clash in the capital, with Raheem Sterling also earning a recall as support for Defoe alongside Dele Alli and Adam Lallana.

Jake Livermore drops to the bench as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain partners up with Eric Dier, while Michael Keane is joined in the heart of defence by John Stones, with Kyle Walker coming in on the right and Ryan Bertrand dropping to left-back ahead of Joe Hart between the sticks.

England: Hart; Walker, Stones, Keane, Bertrand; Dier, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sterling, Alli, Lallana; Defoe

Subs: Clyne, Forster, Shaw, Gibson, Livermore, Ward-Prowse, Barkley, Vardy, Rashford, Lingard, Redmond, Heaton

Lithuania: Setkus; Slavickas, Klimavicius, Kijanskas, Vaitkunas; Zulpa, Kuklys; Cernych, Slivka, Novikovas; Valskis

