Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad

Forward Jamie Vardy will play no part in England's games with Scotland and France after withdrawing from the squad through injury.

Forward Jamie Vardy has been forced to withdraw from the England squad through injury.

The Leicester City had been named as one of four strikers ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Scotland and the friendly international with France.

However, it has been revealed that the 30-year-old has pulled out of the double-header after sustaining what has been described as a minor injury.

More to follow.