Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Forward Jamie Vardy will play no part in England's games with Scotland and France after withdrawing from the squad through injury.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 16:42 UK

Forward Jamie Vardy has been forced to withdraw from the England squad through injury.

The Leicester City had been named as one of four strikers ahead of the World Cup qualifier with Scotland and the friendly international with France.

However, it has been revealed that the 30-year-old has pulled out of the double-header after sustaining what has been described as a minor injury.

More to follow.

Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Tables
 