Watch live coverage as England Women take on Germany Women in the quest to win the SheBelieves Cup.

England Women could be crowned winners of the SheBelieves Cup if they pull off a win over old rivals Germany Women in Washington DC tonight.

The Lionesses need to claim all three points and hope that France fail to beat USA in order to claim a first victory in the annual four-team tournament.

Watch all of the action as it unfolds live below: