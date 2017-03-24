Mar 24, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Olympiastadion Berlin
Germany U21sGermany Under-21s
1-0
England U21sEngland Under-21s
Amiri (23')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: Nadiem Amiri strike sees off England Under-21s

England Under-21s defender Jack Stephens in action during his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Nadiem Amiri's first-half strike proves the difference as a much-changed England Under-21s side fall to a 1-0 defeat against Germany Under-21s in Wiesbaden.
Nadiem Amiri's first-half strike proved the difference as a much-changed England Under-21s fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat against Germany Under-21s in Wiesbaden this evening.

After a tightly contested opening period, the home side were able to find the lead through Amiri, who got the better of the England back-line before curling an effort beyond a wrong-footed Jordan Pickford.

Alfie Mawson might have brought the visitors back into the game, but he could not make use of Nathaniel Chalobah's effort after hitting his tame effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Germany soon hit back and almost made their dominance count through Max Arnold, who saw his strong header kept out by Pickford.

The England stopper proved to have an impressive game for the away side, as he again stopped the German frontline to keep England's defeat down to a one-goal margin.

Emre Can of U21 Germany during the International Friendly match between U21 England and U21 Germany at the Riverside Stadium on March 30, 2015
