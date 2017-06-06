Result: Germany held by spirited Denmark team

Joshua Kimmich scores two minutes from time as Germany come from behind to draw 1-1 with Denmark in Tuesday night's international friendly in Brondby.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen was on the scoresheet as Denmark drew 1-1 with world champions Germany in Tuesday night's entertaining international friendly in Brondby.

Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Mario Gomez, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira and Marco Reus were all unavailable for Germany, which allowed forwards Sandro Wagner and Lars Stindl to both make their debuts.

There was also a first cap for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, while his club teammate Julian Draxler captained what was an inexperienced XI.

As for Denmark, Frederik Ronnow kept his spot between the sticks as Jesper Hansen and David Jensen were denied debuts, while an experienced defence included on-loan Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Germany's first serious attack of the match brought their first chance in the sixth minute, but after breaking into a dangerous position, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could not find a route past Denmark goalkeeper Ronnow.

The home side had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 15th minute when Jannik Vestergaard met a brilliant free kick from Eriksen, but Trapp showed excellent reactions to keep out the centre-back's close-range effort.

Denmark did take the lead in the 18th minute, however, when a poor defensive header from Antonio Rudiger fell to Eriksen, and the Spurs midfielder thumped the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Michael Stryger and Leon Goretzka took it in turns to have attempts at either end of the field in the period that followed the opening goal, although neither Trapp nor Ronnow were overly concerned with the efforts.

Goretzka must have thought that he had equalised in the 32nd minute when he sent a curling effort towards the top corner, but Denmark's Ronnow was on hand to make another excellent save, tipping just over the crossbar.

The busy Goretzka had another opportunity 10 minutes before the break after a super pass from Matthias Ginter, but the midfielder could only turn wide of the post from inside the Denmark box, before Ronnow tipped a Draxler effort just wide as the home side took a one-goal lead into the interval.

Eriksen had the first serious chance of the second period after finding space just outside the Germany box, but the Denmark skipper curled the ball just too high as it remained 1-0 to the home side.

Martin Braithwaite was next to come close for Denmark in the 54th minute after meeting a loose ball inside the away side's box, but Trapp managed to palm onto the crossbar during an all-action period of the match.

Niklas Sule and Ginter both had excellent chances to level the scores just before the hour, but both found Denmark goalkeeper Ronnow in fine form once again as he made two outstanding close-range stops.

Ajax's Amin Younes came off the Germany bench for his international debut 25 minutes from time, although chances were few and far between in the period that followed as the number of substitutions harmed the tempo.

Younes's club teammate Kasper Dolberg then came off the Denmark bench to earn his second cap, before Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay was handed his Germany debut ahead of the final 10 minutes.

Denmark entered the final five minutes with their lead still in tact, but Germany, who will play in the Confederations Cup later this month, finally broke their resistance in the 88th minute when Kimmich produced a brilliant overhead kick from inside the home side's box as the friendly finished all square.

Germany will look to continue their perfect 2018 World Cup qualification record when they welcome minnows San Marino on Saturday, while Denmark's bid to qualify for the competition in Russia will see them travel to Kazakhstan on the same night.