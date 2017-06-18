AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy in their Under-21 European Championship Group C clash with Denmark.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy Under-21s in their 2017 Under-21 European Championship Group C clash with Denmark Under-21s on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old, whose club future has been the subject of much speculation, will look to put contract matters with Milan aside as he attempts to help Italy open their tournament with all three points.

There is also a spot in the team for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, while Torino's Marco Benassi will captain a side that has won the Under-21 European Championships on five previous occasions.

As for Denmark, Fulham midfielder Lasse Vigen Christensen starts, but Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore is only on the bench as Marcus Ingvartsen and Lucas Andersen are selected as the front two.

Denmark Under-21s: Hojbjerg; Holst, Banggaard, Maxso, Blabjerg; Borsting, Christensen, Norgaard, Hjulsager; Ingvartsen, Andersen

Subs: Hagelskjaer, Iversen, Zohore, Nissen, Andersen, Nielsen, Pedersen, Jensen, Hansen, Rasmussen, Junker, Duelund

Italy Under-21s: Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Berreca; Pellegrini, Benassi, Gagliardini; Berardi, Petagna, Bernardeschi

Subs: Cragno, Scuffet, Calabria, Cataldi, Grassi, Cerri, Biraschi, Garritano, Chiesa, Locatelli, Ferrari, Pezzella