Jun 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadion Cracovia
Denmark U21sDenmark Under-21s
0-2
Italy U21sItaly Under-21s

Norgaard (26'), Holst (83')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Pellegrini (54'), Petagna (86')

Team News: Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy Under-21s

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
© SilverHub
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy in their Under-21 European Championship Group C clash with Denmark.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 19:58 UK

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy Under-21s in their 2017 Under-21 European Championship Group C clash with Denmark Under-21s on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old, whose club future has been the subject of much speculation, will look to put contract matters with Milan aside as he attempts to help Italy open their tournament with all three points.

There is also a spot in the team for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, while Torino's Marco Benassi will captain a side that has won the Under-21 European Championships on five previous occasions.

As for Denmark, Fulham midfielder Lasse Vigen Christensen starts, but Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore is only on the bench as Marcus Ingvartsen and Lucas Andersen are selected as the front two.

Denmark Under-21s: Hojbjerg; Holst, Banggaard, Maxso, Blabjerg; Borsting, Christensen, Norgaard, Hjulsager; Ingvartsen, Andersen
Subs: Hagelskjaer, Iversen, Zohore, Nissen, Andersen, Nielsen, Pedersen, Jensen, Hansen, Rasmussen, Junker, Duelund

Italy Under-21s: Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Berreca; Pellegrini, Benassi, Gagliardini; Berardi, Petagna, Bernardeschi
Subs: Cragno, Scuffet, Calabria, Cataldi, Grassi, Cerri, Biraschi, Garritano, Chiesa, Locatelli, Ferrari, Pezzella

Chelsea's Ramires and AC Milan's Andrea Petagna vie for the ball during a 2013 International Champions Cup match at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4, 2013
Read Next:
Petagna: 'Italy Under-21s are feared'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniele Rugani, Marco Benassi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lasse Vigen Christensen, Kenneth Zohore, Marcus Ingvartsen, Lucas Andersen, Football
Your Comments
More Denmark Under-21s News
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Denmark Under-21s 0-2 Italy Under-21s
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Team News: Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy Under-21s
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: Much-improved England U21s cruise past Denmark in Randers
Live Commentary: Denmark U21s 0-4 England U21s - as it happenedResult: Wales U21s, Denmark U21s share goalless drawResult: Sweden reach final by beating DenmarkHalf-Time Report: Sweden in control against DenmarkTeam News: Denmark, Sweden make two changes each
Live Commentary: Denmark Under-21s 1-4 Sweden Under-21s - as it happenedResult: Denmark make Euro 2015 semi-finalsLive Commentary: Denmark U21s 2-0 Serbia U21s - as it happenedResult: Volland double seals victory for GermanyTeam News: Four changes for Germany Under-21s
> Denmark Under-21s Homepage
More Italy Under-21s News
Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Denmark Under-21s 0-2 Italy Under-21s
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Team News: Gianluigi Donnarumma starts for Italy Under-21s
 Chelsea's Ramires and AC Milan's Andrea Petagna vie for the ball during a 2013 International Champions Cup match at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4, 2013
Andrea Petagna: 'Italy Under-21s are feared'
Result: Spain U21s edge past ItalyResult: England U21s strike late to beat ItalyTeam News: Ward-Prowse to lead England U21s at St Mary'sResult: Italy thump Ireland in Under-21 meetingResult: Parigini scores winner in Italy U-21 win
Result: England Under-21s suffer Euro exitHalf-Time Report: England U21s on brink of Euro exitLive Commentary: England U21s 1-3 Italy U21s - as it happenedTeam News: Stones, Ings start for crucial clashPreview: England U21s vs. Italy U21s
> Italy Under-21s Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 