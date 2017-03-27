Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the friendly meeting between Denmark Under-21s and England Under-21s at AutoC Park Randers.
Both these teams made it through to the U21 Euro 2017 finals with ease and will fancy their chances of tasting success in Poland this summer.
England have suffered back-to-back friendly defeats under their new regime, however, while Denmark also come into this game on the back of a first defeat in 13 at the hands of Spain last week.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
DENMARK U21s XI: Hojbjerg, Maxso, Blabjerg, Norgaard, Hjulsager, Vigen, Uhre, Andersen, Kristensen, Skov, Desler
ENGLAND U21s XI: Gunn, Gomez, McQueen, Hughes, Holding, Hause, March, Swift, Woodrow, Loftus-Cheek, Murphy