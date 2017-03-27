England have suffered back-to-back friendly defeats under their new regime, however, while Denmark also come into this game on the back of a first defeat in 13 at the hands of Spain last week.

Both these teams made it through to the U21 Euro 2017 finals with ease and will fancy their chances of tasting success in Poland this summer.

6.54pm Five-and-a-half minutes later the visitors had a second, this time from longer range after Solly March was given time and space to get a shot away at goal on his rare start, seeing the ball take a slight nick on its way through. Christian Norgaard came close with a deft touch up the other end as an underwhelming Denmark slowly started to grow into things, but it took until the 45-minute mark for their first shot on target as Lasse Vigen Christensen was kept out by Angus Gunn.

6.51pm Prior to making the breakthrough, John Swift had half a chance to open his account but could only direct debutant Sam McQueen's cross wide of the target. England were well into their groove by that point and did not have to wait too much longer for that Ruben Loftus-Cheek opener, with the Chelsea midfielder side-footing the ball past Jeppe Hojbjerg into the bottom corner.

6.48pm The half-time whistle is blown in Randers, bringing an end to an opening 45 minutes largely dominated by the visitors. Denmark kept their only attempt until the final seconds of the half, with goals from Loftus-Cheek and March putting England well ahead by that point.

45+2 min HALF TIME: DENMARK U21s 0-2 ENGLAND U21s

45+1 min SAVE! A first save of the match for Gunn to make, right at the end of this first half. Lasse Vigen Christensen given time and space to take on the shot from range, which the England stopper was always favourite to keep out.

45 min We are now into the final few seconds of the first half; a half completely bossed by the visiting side. A complete contrast in performance to what we witnessed in Germany a few days back, when the 1-0 loss rather flattered them.

43 min SAVE! England put together another nice attacking move, which culminates in the ball being slipped through for Woodrow to blast goalwards from a slight angle. Hojbjerg gets down well and is equal to it, conceding a corner.

41 min Norwich fans will be hoping that Murphy's exit is not injury related, and truth be told it is difficult to tell. Murphy did not look to be complaining of any sort of issue, but strange to see the change made so close to the interval.

39 min ENGLAND U21s SUB! Jacob Murphy, arguably the visitors' star performer in this one-sided first half, makes way with five minutes of the half still to play. Grealish on for his first minutes of this international break.

37 min Loftus-Cheek attempts to put the Denmark backline under some pressure by pressing high up the pitch, but the hosts just about get away with it by clearing their lines. Good defending by Gomez up the other end to kill off an attack.

35 min It is worth pointing out that Denmark are missing those players that were involved with the seniors this week, but England are themselves lacking a few players - including the aforementioned Rashford - while Winks is also on the bench.

33 min All very straightforward for England at the moment, as they continue to win their individual battles across the park. Would not be surprised to see Frederiksen tinker with things slightly at the break, with a couple of senior-capped players on the bench.

31 min Been very impressed by Jacob Murphy so far this evening - the only survivor from the XI that started against Germany. He again charges into the box and is sandwiched by two opposition players, which the referee felt was legal.

29 min March given time to get the ball into the area, only to completely overhit it straight out of play. Just waiting for Denmark - 1 defeat in 13, remember - to click into gear because they have been very poor so far this evening.

27 min Been a very nice evening for the England backline so far in Randers, with little to do across these opening 27 minutes or so. The Young Lions' midfield players are on top and they are good value for this comfortable advantage.

25 min SAVE! McQueen appeared to be looking for Woodrow in the middle with his left-sided cross, but it was miscued and forced a routine stop out of Jeppe Hojbjerg between the sticks. Another good England spell.

23 min CLOSE! Just about the best the hosts have offered in front goal so far, as Christian Norgaard gets a little touch on a cross into the box but fails to test Angus Gunn. Young Lions come forward again but a move breaks down in the final third.

21 min Denmark showing a bit more of themselves in an attacking sense since going two behind, winning a corner after Gomez was caught high up the field - always a risk when the full-backs are asked to play as auxiliary wingers.

19 min England going a long way to show in the opening quarter of this match that the loss to Germany was simply a one-off; a case of showing their opponents a little too much respect on their home patch. No sign of a repeat in Randers so far.

17 min No sign of the Young Lions' levels dropping since that opener, and they have been rewarded with a second goal. Five-and-a-half minutes after seeing Loftus-Cheek tuck the ball into the bottom corner, Solly March goes one better with a curler from range that ends in the top corner.

16 min GOAL! DENMARK U21s 0-2 ENGLAND U21s (SOLLY MARCH)

14 min Well-taken goal for England, that, with Loftus-Cheek making them most of the game's first serious chance by side-footing home. The visitors playing some decent football due to Denmark's failure to really get going.

12 min A very simple opening goal to the match for England, courtesy of some nice interplay between Jacob Murphy and Loftus-Cheek. The former - the only player to retain his place in the XI from last time out - got forward down the left and picked out his teammate in the box, who simply tucked the ball into the bottom corner from 10 yards out.

11 min GOAL! DENMARK U21s 0-1 ENGLAND U21s (RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK)

9 min Gomez and McQueen certainly not afraid to get high up the pitch in these opening 10 minutes of the match - two players who Boothroyd will be desperate to run the rule over this evening due to their lack of previous involvement.

7 min SHOT! Best opening of the match so far, with McQueen sending in a good delivery from the left on his full debut at this level for Swift to meet. The Reading man could not direct his shot on target, though, and it ended in the stands.

5 min Bright enough start made by the visitors, as Gomez looks to get forward down the flank on his first international start in well over a year. The attempted pass into the path of Loftus-Cheek had a tad too much on it in the end.

3 min The ball is floated into the box from the left but Gunn is there to collect with ease. A few key names missing from the England ranks due to their senior involvement, so a real chance for the stand-ins to impress.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running in Randers in this final U21 Euro finals warm-up fixtures for both sides. Denmark had a reality check of sorts when losing to Spain last time out, while England have suffered successive setbacks.

5.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the field of play at AutoC Park Randers, with kickoff between Denmark Under-21s and England Under-21s just a couple of minutes away. First, time for the pre-match anthems of both sides... © SilverHub

5.56pm Some real hope around these parts in recent times thanks to the emergence of this talented Under-21s side, but can Denmark return to winning ways with a win in Randers this evening? They will not face England in the group stage in Poland two months from now, but this will give us a good idea of how these two sides are shaping up as their preparations continue - albeit with a weakened Young Lions side being fielded.

5.54pm PREDICTION! These pre-tournament friendlies are all about managers being given one final chance to experiment with their sides, as reflected in the England XI tonight which shows 10 changes from last time out. That said, the Young Lions will not fancy heading to Poland under their new manager on the back of three losses on the spin, and I am backing them to end the run somewhat tonight with a 2-2 draw.

5.52pm In the Denmark ranks this evening is Mikkel Duelund, who is seen as one of the country's next big things after scoring 10 goals in 13 goals for the Under-19s side to break Michael Laudrup's previous record. Duelund, who was part of the Midtjylland side that came up against Manchester United in the Europa League last term, has been heavily linked with a number of European clubs, including Premier League Liverpool.

5.50pm Niels Frederiksen 's side are winless in their last two games, playing out a goalless draw with finals opponents Italy and being edged out 1-0 by Spain last Thursday. Prior to that the Scandinavian side had won nine matches on the spin, scoring 24 goals and conceding just three. It is just that one loss to Spain in their last 13 stretching back to September 2015, meanwhile, so the visitors have their work cut out tonight.

5.48pm In terms of the home side, they have more of a pedigree at the Euros compared to their opponents over the past couple of decades. The Danes reached the final four last time around, matching their previous best finish of 1994, and they will look to go one better this time as they take on Italy, Czech Republic and and Germany - a tough-looking group containing two real heavyweight sides.

5.46pm Boothroyd's men have lost back-to-back friendlies heading into this one, falling to France in November prior to their loss to Germany during the current international break. That came on the back of a previous 10-match unbeaten run, though, stretching back more than a year and seeing them book their place in the Euro finals. Next up for the Young Lions after this one is the group-stage clash with Sweden on June 16.

5.44pm England have won the U21 Euro finals on a couple of occasions in the past, but not since retaining the crown in 1984. The Young Lions have also failed to make it into the knockout stage in the previous few instalments of the competition, so there is a bit of pressure on them to succeed this time around, particularly after doing so well in the Toulon Cup last year. Southgate was their mentor then, though Boothroyd is a capable pair of hands.

5.42pm The two men will work closely together when looking ahead to the future, with many of the U21-eligible players already enjoying life with the seniors. While John Stones and Dele Alli do not appear likely to drop back down, Marcus Rashford will almost certainly represent the Under-21s in Poland this summer, while Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are also in contention.

5.40pm England head into this game on the back of that narrow defeat to Germany, then - narrow when taking a quick glance at the scoreline, at least, because the Young Lions deserved to lose by more on the evening. It was a disappointing way to officially kick off Boothroyd's tenure as manager at this level, having made the step up from the younger age following Gareth Southgate's promotion to the senior ranks.

5.38pm No great surprise to see Boothroyd change things around, knowing that this double-header against Germany and Denmark provides him with one last chance to experiment prior to the Euro finals a couple of months from now. Harry Winks was expected to feature from the off in Randers this evening, however, having been rewarded with just a second cap in the defeat to Germany on Friday. A decent-enough looking side named by the visitors, regardless, which includes plenty of experience.

5.36pm England boss Aidy Boothroyd has made widespread changes from the 1-0 defeat in Germany a few days back - 10 in all, in fact! The big news is that Joe Gomez comes back into the fold, starting his first match at this level since October 2015, while Sam McQueen is handed his debut following an impressive campaign with Southampton. There is also a start in the number-10 role for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

5.34pm Kickoff at AutoC Park Randers is around 25 minutes away now, so let us get straight into things by checking out some confirmed team news. DENMARK U21s XI: Hojbjerg, Maxso, Blabjerg, Norgaard, Hjulsager, Vigen, Uhre, Andersen, Kristensen, Skov, Desler ENGLAND U21s XI: Gunn, Gomez, McQueen, Hughes, Holding, Hause, March, Swift, Woodrow, Loftus-Cheek, Murphy

5.32pm Denmark have been in incredible form over the past year, only seeing their unbeaten run - made up largely of comfortable wins - come to an end last Thursday with that loss to Spain. England have also been as strong as ever at this age-grade level, advancing through to the finals in top spot and looking to now make a better fist of things following successive group-stage exits in their past few involvements in the summer tournament.