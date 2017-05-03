New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to offer new deal to striker Tammy Abraham?

Chelsea will reportedly offer a new contract to striker Tammy Abraham in a bid to secure his future at Stamford Bridge.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Chelsea have reportedly decided to offer a new contract to Tammy Abraham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Abraham has spent the season on loan at Bristol City, and his 23 goals from 40 appearances in the Championship has led to numerous clubs allegedly competing for his signature next season.

It is unclear whether Antonio Conte intends on using the 19-year-old in his first-team squad next season but according to the London Evening Standard, Chelsea are ready to move in order to secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Abraham still having two years remaining on his existing deal, the West Londoners are prepared to offer the England Under-21 international a double-your-money contract.

During the 2015-16 campaign, Abraham made two appearances off the bench for Chelsea in the Premier League in fixtures against Liverpool and Leicester City.

