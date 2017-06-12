Diego Costa: 'I am waiting for Chelsea decision over my future'

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Diego Costa admits that he is currently waiting on a decision from Chelsea over his future and says he has "a lot of affection" for former club Atletico Madrid.
Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 at 09:13 UK

Diego Costa has revealed that he is currently waiting on a decision from Chelsea over his future and has expressed his "affection" for former club Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this week, the Spain striker claimed that Blues boss Antonio Conte had informed him by text that he was not part of his plans for next season.

It was reported last week that the 28-year-old's representatives were in talks with AC Milan over a move to Serie A, with his apparent preference for a return to Atletico complicated by their transfer ban.

Asked about a potential move this summer, Costa told Sky Sports News: "I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes.

"I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice. Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

"Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them."

Costa has netted 58 goals in all competitions since Chelsea paid Atletico a fee of £32m for him in 2014.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Milan discouraged by Costa demands?
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Manchester City 'withdraw interest in signing Virgil van Dijk'
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea closing in on AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko?
AC Milan discouraged by Diego Costa wage demands?
