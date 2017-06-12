Diego Costa admits that he is currently waiting on a decision from Chelsea over his future and says he has "a lot of affection" for former club Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this week, the Spain striker claimed that Blues boss Antonio Conte had informed him by text that he was not part of his plans for next season.

It was reported last week that the 28-year-old's representatives were in talks with AC Milan over a move to Serie A, with his apparent preference for a return to Atletico complicated by their transfer ban.

Asked about a potential move this summer, Costa told Sky Sports News: "I have a contract with Chelsea, they have to know what to do with me and I have to wait and know the decision that my club takes.

"I have a contract of two years with Chelsea, they have to decide. If they sell me, I will look for the best choice. Atletico is among them, it would not mean not playing, they can loan me out to some team in Spain, Brazil or wherever, but I have to play.

"Everyone knows that I have a lot of affection for them. Of course I rule out China, I have to think about the World Cup. Atletico is a club that I have a lot of affection for, independently of whether I go there or not, I will continue to love them."

Costa has netted 58 goals in all competitions since Chelsea paid Atletico a fee of £32m for him in 2014.