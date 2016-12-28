John Obuh: 'Antonio should give Kenneth Omeruo a chance at Chelsea'

Nigeria's defender Kenneth Omeruo (L) fights for the ball with Iran's midfielder and captain Javad Nekounam during a Group F football match
Defender Kenneth Omeruo has the qualities to become a success at Chelsea, according to former coach John Obuh.
Former coach John Obuh has said that defender Kenneth Omeruo deserves a chance to prove that he can be a success at Chelsea.

Obuh - who currently coaches Kwara United - worked with Omeruo earlier in his career and he has claimed that the player would show his qualities should he be given the same opportunity as fellow Nigerian Victor Moses.

He told Owngoalnigeria.com: "All he needs is a chance just like Victor Moses. We all saw how he was sent on several loans but finally got his chance under Antonio Conte, and he is making his mark.

"He is very good in playing several roles, due to his training as a full back before he finally settled for a central defence role, you also have to know that he is very comfortable as a defensive midfielder."

Omeruo has been with Chelsea since 2011 but he is yet to make a first-team appearance because of loan spells elsewhere, with the 23-year-old currently in Turkey with Alanyaspor.

