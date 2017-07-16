Former agent wanted Neymar to join Real Madrid

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona forward Neymar could have ended up playing for Real Madrid had his then-agent Wagner Ribeiro got his wish, while Chelsea were also in the hunt.
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 11:08 UK

The former agent of Neymar has revealed that the Barcelona superstar would have ended up at arch rivals Real Madrid had he got his own personal wish.

Neymar joined the Catalan club in 2013 after emerging as one of the hottest properties in world football during his time with Santos, where he spent a decade before moving on.

Controversy still surrounds the transfer, with Barca said to have concealed at least £22m of his hefty fee, but Wagner Ribeiro says that things could have turned out much different had the Brazil international let his head rule his heart.

"I took offers to Santos from Chelsea and Real Madrid. Barcelona's was directly from his father," he told Brazilian outlet UOL. "I wanted him to go to Madrid, I have always said that.

"It was a better offer financially for Santos and even for the player. But he decided to go to Barcelona because it was the team of his heart.

"I was his agent from the age of 12 and I managed to get two contracts with Santos. But when he grew up his father took control through his companies."

Neymar has gone on to score 68 goals in 123 appearances for Barcelona in his four years at the club.

God-fearing Neymar celebrates the eighth during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona on April 20, 2016
