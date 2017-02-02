Didier Drogba tipped for Chelsea coaching role after rejecting Corinthians

Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Didier Drogba turns down an offer from Corinthians which reportedly included his own armoured car.
Didier Drogba has been linked with a return to Chelsea in a coaching capacity after turning down an offer from Brazilian side Corinthians.

The 38-year-old is in line for a non-playing role at Stamford Bridge after rejecting a deal from the South American side which included his own armoured car, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo (via The Sun).

"There have been a lot of rumours linking me to a move to Corinthians, but it was important for me to speak with Mr Roberto de Andrade, the President of the team, which I did today," Drogba is quoted as saying.

"I explained to him that whilst I am very honoured at their interest in me joining the club, it does not feel like the right move for me at this time.

"I would like to thank the club and all the Corinthians fans for the messages and wish you all every success for the new season."

Drogba, who has been linked with Marseille and the Australian A-League, ended a playing stint with American side Montreal Impact last year.

Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
>
