Dele Alli admits that he is desperate for his Tottenham Hotspur side to get one over on Chelsea due to their recent heated history.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that there is "no hiding" from the importance of his side's meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Lilywhites begin a new era away from White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon, as they make their Premier League bow at the national stadium against arch-rivals Chelsea.

There have been a number of grudge matches between the London rivals in recent years, most recently in April when the Blues edged a thrilling FA Cup semi-final tie at the same ground, and Alli acknowledges the enormity of this latest tussle between last season's top-two sides in the country.

"Obviously every game is important and every game means a lot to the players and the fans," he told the club's official website. "But there's no hiding how big Sunday's match is to all of us. We've got some history with Chelsea over the last couple of years and we're going out there looking to win the game.

"Obviously we were disappointed with the FA Cup semi-final against them at Wembley, it was another cracking game, a real battle and we played very well on the day but Chelsea just had the edge. I'm sure it's going to be another great game this time."

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 meetings against Tottenham in all competitions, winning eight and drawing the other seven.