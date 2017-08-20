Aug 20, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Chelsea
 

Del Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attempts an overhead kick by Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in north London on Novem
© Getty Images
Dele Alli admits that he is desperate for his Tottenham Hotspur side to get one over on Chelsea due to their recent heated history.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 10:20 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has admitted that there is "no hiding" from the importance of his side's meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The Lilywhites begin a new era away from White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon, as they make their Premier League bow at the national stadium against arch-rivals Chelsea.

There have been a number of grudge matches between the London rivals in recent years, most recently in April when the Blues edged a thrilling FA Cup semi-final tie at the same ground, and Alli acknowledges the enormity of this latest tussle between last season's top-two sides in the country.

"Obviously every game is important and every game means a lot to the players and the fans," he told the club's official website. "But there's no hiding how big Sunday's match is to all of us. We've got some history with Chelsea over the last couple of years and we're going out there looking to win the game.

"Obviously we were disappointed with the FA Cup semi-final against them at Wembley, it was another cracking game, a real battle and we played very well on the day but Chelsea just had the edge. I'm sure it's going to be another great game this time."

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 17 meetings against Tottenham in all competitions, winning eight and drawing the other seven.

Kyle Walker-Peters in action during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on August 13, 2017
Read Next:
Alli hails Spurs teammate Walker-Peters
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dele Alli, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Diego Costa 'refusing to clear out training ground locker'
 Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attempts an overhead kick by Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in north London on Novem
Del Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
Chelsea ready to move for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak?
Costa 'rejects China move for Atletico'Azpilicueta: 'We must keep our cool'Conte given green light to sign Candreva?Mourinho: 'Chelsea still title favourites'Pochettino: 'Conte made things clear'
Abraham: Chelsea "fantastic" for youngstersAbraham: 'I want to win Ballon d'Or'Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ChelseaAntonio Conte: 'Diego Costa is the past'Costa: 'Chelsea want too much money'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
General view of Sukru Saracoglu, home of Fenerbahce SK taken during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Fenerbahce SK and Olympique de Marseille on September 20, 2012
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur to pounce for Fenerbahce youngster?
 Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) attempts an overhead kick by Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane in north London on Novem
Del Alli: 'Chelsea match huge for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Harry Winks intends to follow in "world-class" Harry Kane's footsteps
Spurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'Pochettino: 'Conte made things clear'Spurs announce deal for Davinson SanchezPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. ChelseaPochettino: 'I want four new players"
Spurs 'outbid by Lyon for Pape Cheikh Diop'Report: Spurs agree Davinson Sanchez feeSpurs 'face empty seats for Chelsea clash'Baggies bid £15m for Wimmer?Spurs to rival Napoli in Suarez race?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 