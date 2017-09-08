General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'

Italy's Davide Zappacosta in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that summer signing Davide Zappacosta is ready to make his debut for the Blues.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Davide Zappacosta is ready to make his debut for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Zappacosta in a £21m deal from Torino in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has only had two days of training with the Premier League champions, but he represented Italy in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Israel on Tuesday night, and Conte has declared the defender fit to make this Blues debut.

"Davide Zappacosta has played a game against Israel with Italy, he is in a good physical condition. He has worked with me in the national team so he knows my style of play therefore it will be easier for him to adapt," Conte told reporters.

Chelsea will look to record their third straight Premier League victory when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Davide Zappacosta, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea 'move Diego Costa's car to youth area'
Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'
Slutsky "thankful" to Roman AbramovichChelsea to subsidise Qarabag tripKoeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stayPreview: Leicester City vs. ChelseaChelsea to loan Costa to Fenerbahce?
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 