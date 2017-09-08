Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that summer signing Davide Zappacosta is ready to make his debut for the Blues.

Chelsea signed Zappacosta in a £21m deal from Torino in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has only had two days of training with the Premier League champions, but he represented Italy in their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Israel on Tuesday night, and Conte has declared the defender fit to make this Blues debut.

"Davide Zappacosta has played a game against Israel with Italy, he is in a good physical condition. He has worked with me in the national team so he knows my style of play therefore it will be easier for him to adapt," Conte told reporters.

Chelsea will look to record their third straight Premier League victory when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.