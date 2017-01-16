General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea 'to assess Diego Costa fitness on Tuesday'

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly assess the fitness of Diego Costa on Tuesday amid rumours that the striker wants to leave the club.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly assess the fitness of Diego Costa when the first-team squad return to training on Tuesday.

Costa missed Saturday's Premier League victory over Leicester City having reportedly been unsettled by a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League which would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

The 28-year-old subsequently trained alone on Sunday and Monday while the rest of the squad were given two days off, and he will now reportedly be given a fitness test tomorrow.

Chelsea insist that Costa's absence from the team to face Leicester was due to a back injury, and that the recent solitary training sessions have been part of his recuperation.

However, numerous reports have claimed that the Spain international is considering an £80m move to Tianjin Quanjian in China.

Costa, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, has scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League games to help Chelsea move seven points clear at the top of the table.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Courtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Costa'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
