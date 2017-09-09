Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reveals that Eden Hazard is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Hazard has not represented Chelsea's first team this season after undergoing ankle surgery in June, although the attacker made his comeback for the Under-23 team towards the end of last month.

The 26-year-old also represented Belgium during the recent international break, and Conte has confirmed that the former Lille attacker "is available" for this weekend's visit to the King Power Stadium.

"Eden is available. He is in the squad for tomorrow's game and he is improving a lot. He is working very hard to be back. I think now I can count on him but for sure I have to decide the right amount of minutes to give him," Conte told reporters.

In Hazard's absence, Chelsea have won two and lost one of their three Premier League matches this season.