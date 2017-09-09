Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Chelsea
 

Antonio Conte: 'Eden Hazard available for Leicester City match'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reveals that Eden Hazard is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that Eden Hazard is available for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Hazard has not represented Chelsea's first team this season after undergoing ankle surgery in June, although the attacker made his comeback for the Under-23 team towards the end of last month.

The 26-year-old also represented Belgium during the recent international break, and Conte has confirmed that the former Lille attacker "is available" for this weekend's visit to the King Power Stadium.

"Eden is available. He is in the squad for tomorrow's game and he is improving a lot. He is working very hard to be back. I think now I can count on him but for sure I have to decide the right amount of minutes to give him," Conte told reporters.

In Hazard's absence, Chelsea have won two and lost one of their three Premier League matches this season.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea 'move Diego Costa's car to youth area'
Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'Slutsky "thankful" to Roman AbramovichChelsea to subsidise Qarabag tripKoeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stay
Preview: Leicester City vs. ChelseaChelsea to loan Costa to Fenerbahce?Ox 'chose Liverpool after Southgate talks'PL trio 'expressed Muller interest'City, Chelsea 'monitoring Alderweireld'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 