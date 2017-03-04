Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Burnley
 

Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Steven Defour out of Swansea City trip

Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour will sit out Burnley's meeting with Swansea City on Saturday afternoon through a hamstring and knee injury respectively.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 15:39 UK

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed that Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Steven Defour have failed to recover from injury in time to play a part in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Swansea City.

Defour has been suffering with a hamstring strain picked up at the end of last month, while Gudmundsson tweaked the medial ligaments in his knee during the FA Cup defeat to Lincoln City.

Neither player has managed to overcome their respective injury issues but striker Andre Gray is in contention to retain his place up top for the Clarets, and Dyche believes that he could be in contention for an England call-up in the future.

"I think he's still learning, and there's a lot more to come, particularly as he adapts to Premier League life," he told reporters. "It's a different level, so it's for others to decide if he's ready. But with the national side at the moment, there's only so many English centre forwards actively playing.

"Only so many are playing, so if you are playing regularly and scoring goals, you have to be considered. Andre might have to wait his turn, and continue his development, but he has got goals in the Premier League and hopefully his journey will continue."

Burnley also announced on Thursday that Harry Flowers, the grandson of 1966 World Cup winner Ron Flowers, has signed for the club following a successful trial.

Steven Defour in action for Burnley on September 17, 2016
