Brentford sign France Under-21 striker Neal Maupay from Saint-Etienne

A general view of the outside of the ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Derby County at Griffin Park on November 1, 2014
Brentford announcr the signing of France Under-21 international striker Neal Maupay on a four-yeat contract from Saint-Etienne for a reported £1.6m.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Brentford have confirmed the signing of France Under-21 international striker Neal Maupay from Saint-Etienne for a reported £1.6m.

The 20-year-old, who pens a four-year deal at the Championship club, completed a medical on Friday.

He will join up with Brentford's pre-season training on Monday, after the first team return from a training camp in France.

Co-director of football Phil Giles told the official website: "There were many clubs... interested in signing Neal this summer. I am very proud of the team effort from everyone at Brentford who contributed to selling our club and our ambition to Neal. He is a good player and a good man.

"Having made the decision to join Brentford he honoured that agreement despite having other clubs interested in acquiring his services. We look forward to working with him over the coming seasons."

Head coach Dean Smith added: "He fits all the profiles we set when we look for a player. He has a really good personality and character to go with his skill level. We are very lucky to have got him and I look forward to working with him."

Maupay joined St-Etienne from Nice in August 2015 and scored three goals in 23 appearances for the top-flight club.

General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
