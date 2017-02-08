Brentford team header

Dean Smith signs new deal with Brentford

Dean Smith, manager of Walsall looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Walsall and Crystal Palace at Banks' Stadium on August 26, 2014
Brentford announce that head coach Dean Smith has signed a one-year extension to his current contract.
Head coach Dean Smith has agreed to a 12-month contract extension at Brentford.

Since leaving Walsall in November 2015, Smith has guided Brentford to 23 victories from 61 matches and the club have decided to reward the 45-year-old with a new deal.

Co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen told the club's official website: "Brentford is a club based on a clear idea about how to do things differently and Dean and Richard have not only bought into this strategy but also added to it.

"When you take risks to try to gain a competitive edge not all you do will be successful. It is a bumpy road. But it is important to learn from mistakes and stick to what you believe in during tough times.

"Dean and Richard have increased the emotional stability around the Training Ground which means that no one gets too high when we win and too low when we lose. In an industry where emotions often run high both on and off the pitch that is easier said than done, but it is something we as a club believe is an absolute key to success in the future, and one of the reasons why we think Dean and Richard can help take us to the next level."

Brentford currently sit in 13th position in the Championship table.

General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
