Jan 26, 2017 at 1am UK at ​Nilton Santos Stadium
Brazil
1-0
Colombia
Dudu (47')
Geromel (34'), Lucas (49'), Caio (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Aguilar (33')

Result: Brazil edge it over Colombia in fundraiser for tragedy-stricken Chapecoense

The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a friendly that reportedly raised £300,000 for football club Chapecoense, who lost the majority of their first team in a plane crash.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 09:37 UK

Brazil claimed a slender 1-0 victory over Colombia on Wednesday in a friendly that reportedly raised £300,000 for Chapecoense, who lost almost their entire first team in a tragic plane crash last November.

Dudu's header in the second half was the only thing that separated the two teams, which were made up of domestic players due to the fixture being scheduled outside of FIFA's calendar for internationals.

Before kickoff at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, survivors of the plane crash were welcomed onto the pitch and greeted by match officials.

It has been just over eight weeks since 71 people were killed when a plane carrying the Chapecoense team plummeted into mountainside while travelling to Colombia.

The club's coaching staff and majority of the players were among those who died, while journalists and members of the cabin crew also lost their lives.

With regards to matters on the pitch, Colombia came close to opening the scoring when Miguel Borja unleashed a shot at goal, but the keeper Weverton was able to keep him out.

Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between, with Brazil having most of the possession and Colombia happy to play on the counter-attack.

Brazil's Lucas Lima and his opponent Mateus Uribe spurned chances in the first half, but the breakthrough was eventually made in the 47th minute when Dudu caught Diego Souza's shot on the rebound and headed in.

Colombia began to control the flow of the game while they hunted for an equaliser, but they were unable to make their dominance count.

Daniel Bocanegra had an opportunity from a free kick, but it was saved by the keeper, while substitute Gustavo Scarpa squandered a late chance by sending his 20-yard set piece wide.

With just minutes left on the clock, Orlando Berrio missed a close-range effort from inside the box, failing to grab a draw for Colombia.

Real Madrid's Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Malaga FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 18, 2015
Read Next:
James takes swipe at Real Madrid
>
View our homepages for Weverton, Miguel Borja, Lucas Lima, Mateus Uribe, Diego Souza, Daniel Bocanegra, Gustavo Scarpa, Orlando Berrio, Football
Your Comments
More Brazil News
The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Result: Brazil edge it over Colombia in fundraiser for tragedy-stricken Chapecoense
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Dani Alves suffers broken leg in shock defeat to Genoa
 Brazilian former football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka 'Pele', gestures during a press conference on May 19, 2014
Pele "saddened" by loss of former Brazil teammate Carlos Alberto
Brazil legend Carlos Alberto dies, aged 72Klopp reveals "special arrangements" for CoutinhoFernandinho: 'Gabriel Jesus a special talent'Neymar nets fastest goal in OlympicsResult: Hosts Brazil held in Olympic opener
Neymar blasts off-the-field criticsNeymar selected in Brazil Olympic squadBrazil appoint Tite as new head coachBrazil name Tite as new head coachBrazil sack Dunga following Copa America exit
> Brazil Homepage
More Colombia News
The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Result: Brazil edge it over Colombia in fundraiser for tragedy-stricken Chapecoense
 Chris Coleman the Wales manager waves to the crowd during the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying match between Wales and Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 12, 2015
Wales move ahead of England in FIFA world rankings
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Hernan Dario Gomez urges James Rodriguez to leave Real Madrid
James takes swipe at Real MadridArgentina 'top of new FIFA rankings'Colombia confirm Jackson Martinez injuryMartinez facing spell on sidelinesJames Rodriguez sends message to Benitez
OTD: Rene Higuita acrobatics stun WembleyPekerman: 'Argentina too good for us'Martino explains Tevez penalty selectionResult: Argentina through after penalties winLive Commentary: Argentina 0-0 Colombia - as it happened
> Colombia Homepage
More Chapecoense News
The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Result: Brazil edge it over Colombia in fundraiser for tragedy-stricken Chapecoense
 The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Chapecoense hold first training session since plane crash
 The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Chapecoense director Rui Costa reveals transfer plans
Chapecoense defender Neto targets returnChapecoense sign three players on loanFollmann offered Chapecoense roleChapecoense survivors return to BrazilChapecoense fined for missing fixture
Chapecoense survivor 'not told about crash'Chapecoense appoint Mancini as new bossBarca invite Chapecoense to play friendlyChapecoense crash survivor begins recoveryChapecoense 'refuse relegation immunity'
> Chapecoense Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version