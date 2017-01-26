Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a friendly that reportedly raised £300,000 for football club Chapecoense, who lost the majority of their first team in a plane crash.

Brazil claimed a slender 1-0 victory over Colombia on Wednesday in a friendly that reportedly raised £300,000 for Chapecoense, who lost almost their entire first team in a tragic plane crash last November.

Dudu's header in the second half was the only thing that separated the two teams, which were made up of domestic players due to the fixture being scheduled outside of FIFA's calendar for internationals.

Before kickoff at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, survivors of the plane crash were welcomed onto the pitch and greeted by match officials.

It has been just over eight weeks since 71 people were killed when a plane carrying the Chapecoense team plummeted into mountainside while travelling to Colombia.

The club's coaching staff and majority of the players were among those who died, while journalists and members of the cabin crew also lost their lives.

With regards to matters on the pitch, Colombia came close to opening the scoring when Miguel Borja unleashed a shot at goal, but the keeper Weverton was able to keep him out.

Goalscoring opportunities were few and far between, with Brazil having most of the possession and Colombia happy to play on the counter-attack.

Brazil's Lucas Lima and his opponent Mateus Uribe spurned chances in the first half, but the breakthrough was eventually made in the 47th minute when Dudu caught Diego Souza's shot on the rebound and headed in.

Colombia began to control the flow of the game while they hunted for an equaliser, but they were unable to make their dominance count.

Daniel Bocanegra had an opportunity from a free kick, but it was saved by the keeper, while substitute Gustavo Scarpa squandered a late chance by sending his 20-yard set piece wide.

With just minutes left on the clock, Orlando Berrio missed a close-range effort from inside the box, failing to grab a draw for Colombia.