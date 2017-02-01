Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker is banned by the FA until August 1 following vile tweets directed at Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has been banned from all football activity until August 1 following tweets aimed at Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

Barker, who has also been fined £250, targeted Arter on Twitter following Bournemouth's 3-3 draw against Arsenal on January 3, when the Cherries blew a three-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

The messages were in relation to Arter's personal tragedy of having a stillborn daughter in December 2015.

The non-league player directed one tweet to Arter which said: "atleast you didn't lose your kid", before following it up with a second which read: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Barker was subsequently sacked by Hitchin and apologised for his comments before admitting an FA charge of misconduct on Tuesday.