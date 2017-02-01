Alfie Barker hit with six-month ban for Harry Arter tweets

Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker is banned by the FA until August 1 following vile tweets directed at Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 21:19 UK

Former Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has been banned from all football activity until August 1 following tweets aimed at Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter.

Barker, who has also been fined £250, targeted Arter on Twitter following Bournemouth's 3-3 draw against Arsenal on January 3, when the Cherries blew a three-goal lead in the final 20 minutes.

The messages were in relation to Arter's personal tragedy of having a stillborn daughter in December 2015.

The non-league player directed one tweet to Arter which said: "atleast you didn't lose your kid", before following it up with a second which read: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Barker was subsequently sacked by Hitchin and apologised for his comments before admitting an FA charge of misconduct on Tuesday.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Read Next:
Footballer axed for vile Harry Arter tweets
>
View our homepages for Harry Arter, Alfie Barker, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
Alfie Barker hit with six-month ban for Harry Arter tweets
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Eddie Howe confirms Bournemouth failed to sign Nathan Ake in late attempt
 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Eddie Howe frustrated with "difficult" transfer window
West Brom sign Marc Wilson on loanHowe 'concerned' by Cherries performanceAllardyce 'relieved' by first Palace winReading confirm Grabban loan arrivalMarc Wilson set for West Brom loan
Bournemouth sign teenage goalkeeperResult: Palace claim first win under AllardyceLewis Grabban agrees Reading loan?Team News: Three changes for Cherries against EaglesMurray completes permanent Brighton move
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Hitchin Town News
Harry Arter of Bournemouth celebrates as he scores their first goal against West Ham United at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2016
Alfie Barker hit with six-month ban for Harry Arter tweets
 Harry Arter of AFC Bournemouth in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City at Goldsands Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
Alfie Barker charged with misconduct by FA following Harry Arter tweets
 Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Footballer axed for posting vile tweets about Harry Arter's personal tragedy
Result: Norwich City annihilate Hitchin Town
> Hitchin Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand