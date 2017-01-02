Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe pulls out of the Africa Cup of Nations to reportedly focus on the Cherries' season.

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has rejected the chance to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Congo amid reports that he has prioritised his domestic commitments.

The Congolese Football Federation announced via media officer Gerard-Desire Angengwa that Afobe has "forfeited from the tournament", which begins on January 14.

The 23-year-old made the decision to snub England and play his international football with Congo just two months ago, but according to BBC Sport, Afobe has told head coach Florent Ibenge that he will not play at AFCON because he wants to fight for his place in the Bournemouth team.

The forward, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries this season, scored just his second goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.