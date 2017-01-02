Africa Cup Of Nations section header

Africa Cup of Nations

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe pulls out of Africa Cup of Nations

Benik Afobe celebrates after the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe pulls out of the Africa Cup of Nations to reportedly focus on the Cherries' season.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has rejected the chance to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with Congo amid reports that he has prioritised his domestic commitments.

The Congolese Football Federation announced via media officer Gerard-Desire Angengwa that Afobe has "forfeited from the tournament", which begins on January 14.

The 23-year-old made the decision to snub England and play his international football with Congo just two months ago, but according to BBC Sport, Afobe has told head coach Florent Ibenge that he will not play at AFCON because he wants to fight for his place in the Bournemouth team.

The forward, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries this season, scored just his second goal of the campaign in Saturday's 3-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Congo's coach Claude Le Roy reacts during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group A football match between Congo and Burkina Faso in Ebebiyin on January 25, 2015
Your Comments
 Glenn Murray of Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford at Vitality Stadium on October 3, 2015
Report: Glenn Murray to seal permanent Brighton & Hove Albion move
 Swansea caretaker manager Alan Curtis on December 28, 2015
Result: Swansea City end 2016 bottom of Premier League table after thrashing by Bournemouth
 Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Jeremy Bokila (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations quarter final football match against Congo on January 31, 2015
Result: Congo DR fightback stuns Congo
expand