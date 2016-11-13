Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Usain Bolt to train with Borussia Dortmund

Usain Bolt in action ahead of the men's 100m semi-finals on August 15, 2016
© BBC
Borussia Dortmund confirm that nine-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will train with the team.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, November 18, 2016 at 23:44 UK

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that nine-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will train with the club.

Bolt has long spoken of his desire to become a professional footballer, having dominated athletics in recent years with victory in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Olympics.

Dortmund have seemingly given the Jamaican the opportunity to do so, although the club confirmed that Bolt will not be training with them during important weeks.

"We've decided this some time ago. Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden who is member of our board has told us that Usain is highly interested in practising with us," Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild.

"For us that's no problem. Our coach Thomas Tuchel likes the idea as well. Of course he won't visit us in an important week with Champions League matches, but maybe in the pre-season. We are delighted and take this as an honour."

Bolt is expected to retire from athletics next year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Read Next:
Aubameyang dropped minutes before kickoff
>
View our homepages for Usain Bolt, Thomas Tuchel, Hans-Joachim Watzke, Bjorn Gulden, Football, Athletics
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Lothar Matthaus: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worth more than Paul Pogba'
 Kevin Wimmer of Tottenham Hotspur on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group J match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Qarabag FK at White Hart Lane on September 17, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Tottenham Hotspur exit
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Arsenal consider move for Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus?
Real Madrid 'eyeing up Papastathopoulos'Dortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'Aubameyang reiterates desire to join MadridResult: Dortmund top Group F with Bernabeu drawTeam News: Casemiro, James start for Real Madrid
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-2 Dortmund - as it happenedAubameyang drops transfer hintNuri Sahin out for just two weeksDortmund warn Liverpool off PulisicPL trio up for African Player of the Year
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich1612313892939
2RB Leipzig16113231151636
3Hertha Berlin169342416830
4Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt1685322121029
5Hoffenheim16610028171128
6Borussia DortmundDortmund1676335191627
7Freiburg157262124-323
8FC Koln155731815322
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen166372324-121
10Mainz 05166282630-420
11Schalke 04Schalke165382019118
12Augsburg164661317-418
13Wolfsburg164481524-916
14Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach164481525-1016
15Werder Bremen164482034-1416
16Hamburger SV163491431-1713
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 041633101427-1312
18SV Darmstadt 981622121130-198
> Full Version