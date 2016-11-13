Borussia Dortmund confirm that nine-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt will train with the team.

Bolt has long spoken of his desire to become a professional footballer, having dominated athletics in recent years with victory in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at three consecutive Olympics.

Dortmund have seemingly given the Jamaican the opportunity to do so, although the club confirmed that Bolt will not be training with them during important weeks.

"We've decided this some time ago. Puma CEO Bjorn Gulden who is member of our board has told us that Usain is highly interested in practising with us," Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke told Bild.

"For us that's no problem. Our coach Thomas Tuchel likes the idea as well. Of course he won't visit us in an important week with Champions League matches, but maybe in the pre-season. We are delighted and take this as an honour."

Bolt is expected to retire from athletics next year.