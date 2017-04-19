Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check

Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund is delayed by five minutes due to an apparent security check.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund is delayed by five minutes due to an apparent security check.

More to follow.

View our homepages for Borussia Dortmund, Football
Your Comments
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's fans cheer their team during the German First division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 on October 25, 2014
Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
Live Commentary: AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Team News: Marco Reus starts for Borussia Dortmund in crucial AS Monaco quarter-final tie
Jardim expecting improved DortmundTuchel: 'Bus attack will make us stronger'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Marc Bartra released from hospitalInvestigators: 'Dortmund attack may not have Islamist links'
Bartra discusses Dortmund bus attack ordealMarc Bartra out for month with wrist injuryKlopp "was really scared" for Dortmund playersUEFA: 'Dortmund agreed to play rearranged tie'Sahin will "never forget" Dortmund bus attack
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich29216271155669
2RB Leipzig29194655302561
3Hoffenheim291412356312554
4Borussia DortmundDortmund29158662332953
5Hertha Berlin29134123735243
6Freiburg29125123651-1541
7FC Koln29101094236640
8Werder Bremen29116124649-339
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach29116123741-439
10Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt29108112933-438
11Schalke 04Schalke29107123834437
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen29106134244-236
13Wolfsburg2996143042-1233
14Hamburger SV2996142953-2433
15Mainz 052995153747-1032
16Augsburg2988132846-1832
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042984173150-1928
18SV Darmstadt 982953212157-3618
> Full Version
 