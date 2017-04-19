Dortmund kickoff delayed by police check

Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund is delayed by five minutes due to an apparent security check.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Bayern Munich
|29
|21
|6
|2
|71
|15
|56
|69
|2
|RB Leipzig
|29
|19
|4
|6
|55
|30
|25
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|29
|14
|12
|3
|56
|31
|25
|54
|4
|Borussia DortmundDortmund
|29
|15
|8
|6
|62
|33
|29
|53
|5
|Hertha Berlin
|29
|13
|4
|12
|37
|35
|2
|43
|6
|Freiburg
|29
|12
|5
|12
|36
|51
|-15
|41
|7
|FC Koln
|29
|10
|10
|9
|42
|36
|6
|40
|8
|Werder Bremen
|29
|11
|6
|12
|46
|49
|-3
|39
|9
|Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach
|29
|11
|6
|12
|37
|41
|-4
|39
|10
|Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt
|29
|10
|8
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|38
|11
|Schalke 04Schalke
|29
|10
|7
|12
|38
|34
|4
|37
|12
|Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen
|29
|10
|6
|13
|42
|44
|-2
|36
|13
|Wolfsburg
|29
|9
|6
|14
|30
|42
|-12
|33
|14
|Hamburger SV
|29
|9
|6
|14
|29
|53
|-24
|33
|15
|Mainz 05
|29
|9
|5
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|32
|16
|Augsburg
|29
|8
|8
|13
|28
|46
|-18
|32
|17
|FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 04
|29
|8
|4
|17
|31
|50
|-19
|28
|18
|SV Darmstadt 98
|29
|5
|3
|21
|21
|57
|-36
|18
