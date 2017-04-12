Crowd generic

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund confirm Marc Bartra has had surgery following bomb blast

Borussia Dortmund announce that Marc Bartra has undergone surgery on his arm and hand after getting injured in Tuesday's shock bomb attack.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that defender Marc Bartra has undergone surgery after he was injured in Tuesday night's shock bomb attack.

The Spaniard broke his arm and suffered injuries to his hand after explosions smashed windows of Dortmund's team bus while the players were travelling to the Westfalenstadion.

Thomas Tuchel's team were due to play Monaco at home in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, but it was called off and rescheduled for 5.45pm UK time today.

With regards to Bartra, the Bundesliga club have released a statement saying: "Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra underwent an operation on Tuesday night after breaking the radial bone in his arm and getting bits of debris lodged in his hand as a result of the bomb attack on the BVB team bus."

Reports in the German media have claimed that the police are investigating a possible Islamist link due to the contents written in a letter left at the scene.

