World Cup
Jun 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Estonia
0-2
Belgium

Dmitrijev (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mertens (31'), Chadli (86')

Result: Belgium brush Estonia aside to extend Group H lead

Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
© AFP
Belgium ease to a 2-0 victory over group minnows Estonia in World Cup qualifying.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Belgium have recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Estonia to extend their lead at the top of World Cup qualifying Group H to four points.

Goals either side of half time from Napoli's Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli of West Bromwich Albion were enough to see off the Eastern European minnows and secure maximum points for Roberto Martinez's side.

The Red Devils almost took the lead in the 12th minute when Chadl shook off his marker and went for goal from the edge of the box, his effort sailing just wide.

Estonia held out until the half-hour mark before conceding, the opening goal coming when goalkeeper Mihkel Aksalu palmed Kevin De Bruyne's cross straight into the path of Mertens for an easy tap-in.

The hosts offered little in the final third and their hopes of causing an upset were dealt another blow just before half time when Artjom Dmitrijev was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Marouane Fellaini.

Aksalu atoned for his first-half blooper with a string of saves in the second period as Belgium piled on the pressure, but he was left helpless three minutes from time when De Bruyne's through-ball picked out Chadl so the West Brom man could stroke the ball home from close range.

The result sees Belgium extend their lead at the top of Group H over second-placed Greece to five points with both sides having played six games.

Eden Hazard is strangled by Perparim Hetemaj during the international friendly between Belgium and Finland on June 1, 2016
Read Next:
Eden Hazard suffers ankle injury
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roberto Martinez, Nacer Chadli, Dries Mertens, Mihkel Aksalu, Marouane Fellaini, Kevin De Bruyne, Artjom Dmitrijev, Football
Your Comments
More Belgium News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happened
 Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Result: Belgium brush Estonia aside to extend Group H lead
 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Croatia and Belgium, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on October 11 ,2013
Team News: Romelu Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack against Estonia
Result: Batshuayi, Fellaini net in Belgium winChelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffLive Commentary: Belgium 2-1 Czech Republic - as it happenedTeam News: Kompany handed captaincy in Hazard absenceBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankle
Eden Hazard suffers ankle injuryMartinez hails "fantastic" MertensKompany reveals Belgium retirement plansEden Hazard to remain Belgium captainHazard striving to become world's best
> Belgium Homepage
More Estonia News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happened
 Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Result: Belgium brush Estonia aside to extend Group H lead
 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the 0-2 goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match between Croatia and Belgium, at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, on October 11 ,2013
Team News: Romelu Lukaku spearheads the Belgium attack against Estonia
Eden Hazard suffers ankle injuryResult: Portugal thrash Estonia ahead of Euro 2016Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal XILive Commentary: Portugal 7-0 Estonia - as it happenedResult: Switzerland leave it late to beat Estonia
Player Ratings: England 2-0 EstoniaMatch Analysis: England 2-0 EstoniaResult: England edge past EstoniaHalf-Time Report: Theo Walcott fires England aheadTeam News: Walcott, Kane start for England
> Estonia Homepage



Tables
 