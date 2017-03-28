Mar 28, 2017 at 5pm UK
Russia
3-3
Belgium
Vasin (3'), Miranchuk (74'), Bukharov (92')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Mirallas (17' pen.), Benteke (42', 45')

Result: Christian Benteke scores twice in Belgium draw

Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Christian Benteke scores twice as Belgium draw 3-3 with Russia in Tuesday night's international friendly in Sochi.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Christian Benteke scored twice as Belgium drew 3-3 with Russia in Tuesday night's action-packed international friendly in Sochi.

Benteke led the Belgian line in Sochi, while Youri Tielemans was handed a spot in midfield as head coach Roberto Martinez shuffled his pack following their 1-1 draw with Greece in last week's 2018 World Cup qualification fixture.

It took just three minutes for the home side to open the scoring, with Viktor Vasin converting from close range after meeting a brilliant pass from Dmitri Kombarov.

Belgium were level in the 17th minute, however, when Kevin Mirallas swept home from the penalty spot after Russia defender Roman Neustadter had brought Benteke to the deck with a rash challenge.

Russia started the brighter, but it was Belgium that created the better opportunities in the first period, and the visitors took the lead in the 43rd minute when Benteke headed home from close range after Jan Vertonghen had seen his own effort blocked.

It then went from bad to worse for Russia two minutes later when Benteke scored his second of the night with a well-placed header from a Nacer Chadli free kick to leave Belgium with a 3-1 lead at the half-time break.

Toby Alderweireld might have scored a fourth for Belgium early in the second period after lacklustre defending from Russia presented the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back with a shooting chance, but his low effort was wide of the post.

Aleksandr Bukharov thought that he had cut the deficit to one goal 20 minutes from time when he converted from close range, but the 32-year-old forward was flagged offside as Russia's frustrations continued.

The hosts did have their second in the 74th minute, however, when Aleksey Miranchuk, who had been on the field less than two minutes, converted after smart work from Bukharov.

Russia then scored their third of the night in the second minute of additional time at the end of the 90 when Bukharov found the bottom corner with a powerful effort to ensure that his team avoided defeat on home soil.

Russian striker Andrey Arshavin celebrates scoring against Holland on June 21, 2008.
Read Next:
Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'
>
View our homepages for Dmitri Kombarov, Viktor Vasin, Kevin Mirallas, Roman Neustadter, Christian Benteke, Youri Tielemans, Jan Vertonghen, Roberto Martinez, Nacer Chadli, Toby Alderweireld, Aleksandr Bukharov, Aleksey Miranchuk, Football
Your Comments
More Belgium News
Roberto Martinez looks on prior to the FA Cup fifth-round match between Bournemouth and Everton on February 20, 2016
Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium
 Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
Result: Christian Benteke scores twice in Belgium draw
 French former star player Thierry Henry hold the name of Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo who won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award on January 12, 2015
Thierry Henry plays down talk of succeeding Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
De Bruyne back at Man City for treatment?Result: Lukaku salvages draw for BelgiumLive Commentary: Belgium 1-1 Greece - as it happenedKevin De Bruyne suffers groin injuryMartinez backs Lukaku to become world's best
Adnan Januzaj inspired by Eden HazardMartinez tells Tielemans to stick with AnderlechtMarc Wilmots named Ivory Coast managerHazard sidelined for two weeks with calf injuryVincent Kompany left out of Belgium squad
> Belgium Homepage
More Russia News
Roberto Martinez looks on prior to the FA Cup fifth-round match between Bournemouth and Everton on February 20, 2016
Team News: Christian Benteke leads line for Belgium
 Everton manager Roberto Martinez looks on during the Capital One Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City at Goodison Park on January 6, 2016
Result: Christian Benteke scores twice in Belgium draw
 Fans clash after the Euro 2016 Group B game between England and Russia on June 11, 2016
Igor Lebedev: 'Turn football hooliganism into a spectator sport'
Andrey Arshavin: 'Everyone dopes in sport'Russia appoint Cherchesov as head coachRussian rowers banned from OlympicsUsain Bolt backs Russia banRussian duo disciplined for Monaco party
Leonid Slutsky resigns as Russia coachRussia boss quits following Wales loss?Hodgson 'embarrassed' by opposition tacticsGareth Bale revels in Wales Group B winColeman: 'More to come from Wales'
> Russia Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 