Thomas Tuchel agent rules out Bayer Leverkusen post

Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
The agent of former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel rules out the possibility of his client taking over at Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
Sunday, June 4, 2017

The agent of former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has ruled out the possibility of his client taking over at Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Tuchel was sacked by Dortmund earlier this week, just three days after steering the club to their first piece of silverware in five years with victory in the DFB-Pokal final.

The German had been linked with the vacant post at Leverkusen, who decided not to extend Tayfun Korkut's contract at the end of the season, but his agent Olaf Meinking has confirmed that Tuchel will not make the move to the BayArena.

"Thomas will not take charge of Leverkusen. We will see how things develop after his holiday," he told FAZ.

"He could take some time off, but he could also move abroad."

Tuchel has also been linked with a move to Southampton.

Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
expand
 