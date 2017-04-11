Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
vs.
Barcelona
 

Team News: Juventus star Dani Alves starts against former club Barcelona

Barcelona's Dani Alves celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against Levante on August 18, 2013
Juventus star Dani Alves faces his former club Barcelona in the Champions League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Juventus' Dani Alves will face his former club Barcelona for the first time after making the starting XI for tonight's Champions League clash.

The Brazilian is one of several key players recalled by manager Massimiliano Allegri for the quarter-final tie, with Mario Mandzukic, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic also drafted in.

Sami Khedira is retained from the weekend's victory over Chievo, while Gonzalo Higuain leads the attack for the Italian Champions.

Barca line up with a three-pronged attack comprised of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, with Javier Mascherano added to the midfield.

Meanwhile, French defender Jeremy Mathieu has been handed a surprise start at the back.

Juventus: Buffon; Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain
Subs: Neto, Marchisio, Barzagli, Lemina, Asamoah, Lichtsteiner, Rincon

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Roberto, Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
Subs: Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Andre Gomes, Alena

Follow the game live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Barcelona must play their best'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
 