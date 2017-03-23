Comments made by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in January regarding referees Fernandez Borbalan and Ignacio Iglesias have reportedly landed him in hot water.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly facing a fine of around £2,600 for his recent outbursts at Spanish officials.

The Spain international hit out at certain decisions made during the Catalan giants' defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey two months ago and the more recent league draw with Villarreal.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Pique is facing a £1,300 fine for complaints made against Fernandez Borbalan and the same amount for his comments regarding Ignacio Iglesias.

Meanwhile, a separate report carried by The Express claims that the 30-year-old has been barred from attending teammate Lionel Messi's wedding in the summer.

Despite being close friends for a decade, Messi's fiancee Antonella Roccuzzo is said to have an issue with Pique's relationship with pop star Shakira and has therefore withdrawn his invite.