General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Gerard Pique facing fine for refereeing comments?

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Comments made by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique in January regarding referees Fernandez Borbalan and Ignacio Iglesias have reportedly landed him in hot water.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is reportedly facing a fine of around £2,600 for his recent outbursts at Spanish officials.

The Spain international hit out at certain decisions made during the Catalan giants' defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey two months ago and the more recent league draw with Villarreal.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, Pique is facing a £1,300 fine for complaints made against Fernandez Borbalan and the same amount for his comments regarding Ignacio Iglesias.

Meanwhile, a separate report carried by The Express claims that the 30-year-old has been barred from attending teammate Lionel Messi's wedding in the summer.

Despite being close friends for a decade, Messi's fiancee Antonella Roccuzzo is said to have an issue with Pique's relationship with pop star Shakira and has therefore withdrawn his invite.

Lionel Messi of F.C. Barcelona controls the ball during the La Liga match between Malaga CF and FC Barcelona at La Rosaleda studium on September 24, 2014
Read Next:
Messi's yellow card rescinded
>
View our homepages for Gerard Pique, Fernandez Borbalan, Ignacio Iglesias, Antonella Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi, Shakira, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Gerard Pique facing fine for refereeing comments?
 Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Jordi Alba'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United to face local rivals Manchester City on pre-season tour
Deulofeu downplays talk of Barca returnGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Ramos to give Gerard Pique "a big hug"Bellerin: Barcelona interest "special"Barcelona not ruling out Klopp appointment
Barca chief: 'Messi will definitely renew deal'Pique: 'Barcelona still in title hunt'Luis Enrique hails Andre GomesPique: 'New formation tough on defence'Neymar: 'I want to play in England'
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 