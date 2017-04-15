Luis Enrique slams Andre Gomes critics

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique blasts the club's supporters that whistled midfielder Andre Gomes during Saturday night's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has slammed the supporters that whistled midfielder Andre Gomes during Saturday night's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Gomes, who joined Barcelona from Valencia last summer, has struggled to impress during his short time at Camp Nou, and has been the subject of criticism from the Spanish club's supporters this season.

The Portuguese was again whistled during Saturday's clash with Sociedad, and Enrique has blasted those fans that whistle their own players.

"Gomes? [Michael] Laudrup was whistled in his first year, so was [Ronald] Koeman. Now it'll be necessary to see if he overcomes [the whistles] or not," Enrique told reporters.

"Sandro [Ramirez] and Munir [El-Haddadi] were also whistled recently. It's pathetic to criticise your own players, it's the worst thing a fan can do with a player in their own team."

Gomes has only scored once in 24 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.