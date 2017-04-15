Apr 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
3-2
Real Sociedad
Messi (17', 37'), Alcacer (44')
Alcacer (41'), Suarez (68'), Pique (88')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Umtiti (43' og.), Prieto (45')
Vela (7'), Illarramendi (49')

Luis Enrique slams Andre Gomes critics

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique blasts the club's supporters that whistled midfielder Andre Gomes during Saturday night's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has slammed the supporters that whistled midfielder Andre Gomes during Saturday night's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Gomes, who joined Barcelona from Valencia last summer, has struggled to impress during his short time at Camp Nou, and has been the subject of criticism from the Spanish club's supporters this season.

The Portuguese was again whistled during Saturday's clash with Sociedad, and Enrique has blasted those fans that whistle their own players.

"Gomes? [Michael] Laudrup was whistled in his first year, so was [Ronald] Koeman. Now it'll be necessary to see if he overcomes [the whistles] or not," Enrique told reporters.

"Sandro [Ramirez] and Munir [El-Haddadi] were also whistled recently. It's pathetic to criticise your own players, it's the worst thing a fan can do with a player in their own team."

Gomes has only scored once in 24 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Neymar: 'Barcelona can overcome Juventus'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11Valencia32117144754-740
12AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
