Eldense striker Chiekh Saad has claimed that he can name "four players involved in match-fixing" during Saturday's 12-0 defeat to Barcelona B.

Eldense, who currently sit bottom of the Segunda B Group III, have withdrawn from all of their remaining games this season following the heavy loss, which caused suspicion due to the nature of the defeat.

Saad has insisted that match-fixing did indeed take place during the league match, and has vowed to "give the names" of the players that bet against their own team.

"There are four players involved in match-fixing," Saad told RAC 1. "I don't care what happens, but when I can, I will give the names of these players. In the dressing room I was on the verge of coming to blows with these players.

"Half an hour before the game I was starting, but then they made us leave the line up. They told a teammate this game was fixed and if he wanted to play he should not score goals. They didn't ask me. The coach knew something, I'm sure, and the players too.

"The coach told me to come on and I told him I did not want to. I also told my teammates on the bench that they shouldn't go out on to the pitch if they didn't want their names to be stained. Were opponents involved? I don't know, they did what they had to do - score goals."

The heavy defeat saw Eldense relegated from the North Eastern section of the Spanish third tier.