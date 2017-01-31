Newcastle United send goalkeeper Tim Krul on loan to AZ Alkmaar for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Tim Krul on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax, but was not included in a single matchday squad during his time at the Amsterdam ArenA.

The Netherlands international has not made a competitive appearance since sustaining a serious knee injury during his country's 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in October 2015.

However, he will continue his recovery at Eredivisie side AZ, where he will hope to compete with Sergio Rochet for the number one jersey.

Krul had previously been linked with Chelsea and Watford during the January transfer window, but will instead remain in his home country for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign.