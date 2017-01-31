New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tim Krul joins AZ Alkmaar on loan from Newcastle United

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Newcastle United send goalkeeper Tim Krul on loan to AZ Alkmaar for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 21:31 UK

AZ Alkmaar have confirmed the signing of Tim Krul on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Ajax, but was not included in a single matchday squad during his time at the Amsterdam ArenA.

The Netherlands international has not made a competitive appearance since sustaining a serious knee injury during his country's 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in October 2015.

However, he will continue his recovery at Eredivisie side AZ, where he will hope to compete with Sergio Rochet for the number one jersey.

Krul had previously been linked with Chelsea and Watford during the January transfer window, but will instead remain in his home country for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Arsenal open Schendelaar talks
>
View our homepages for Tim Krul, Sergio Rochet, Football
Your Comments
More AZ News
Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Tim Krul joins AZ Alkmaar on loan from Newcastle United
 Markus Henriksen of AZ celebrates scoring the winning goal in the final minute of the game as Steven Berghuis jumps on his back during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and SC Cambuur held at the AFAS Stadion on March 21, 2015
Markus Henriksen turns Hull City loan into permanent deal
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Report: Arsenal open Jasper Schendelaar talks
Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsEuropa League roundup: Irish minnows Dundalk make historySpurs sign AZ Alkmaar striker Janssen
Spurs, AZ 'agree £18.8m fee for Janssen'Janssen: 'Spurs move almost complete'Spurs still short of Janssen asking priceJanssen 'to seal Spurs switch this week'Vincent Janssen 'turns down PSG move'
> AZ Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Feyenoord20163154114351
2Ajax20144242142846
3PSV EindhovenPSV20127133122143
4Heerenveen2096537241333
5AZAZ208843427732
6FC Utrecht208752924531
7Vitesse208663025530
8FC Twente208663027330
9Groningen206772827125
10NEC206772132-1125
11Willem II205781523-822
12Heracles205692332-921
13Sparta Rotterdam2046102535-1018
14SBV Excelsior2045112439-1517
15ADO Den HaagADO Den Haag2052131736-1917
16PEC Zwolle2045111740-2317
17Roda JC2021081225-1316
18Go Ahead Eagles2034131634-1813
> Full Version