Scottish Championship strugglers Ayr United and Dumbarton meet at Somerset Park on Christmas Eve, both looking to go three points clear of the relegation playoff place.

Ian McCall's hosts have taken just three points from the last available 21 and are winless in the league in more than two months, but did enjoy a 3-0 triumph the last time the two sides met on October 15.

Midfielder Jamie Adams serves the first game of a two-match suspension after he saw red at St Mirren last time out, while forward Craig Moore - on loan with the Honest Men from Motherwell - remains out after his horror injury in July.

Dumbarton boss Stevie Aitken has a mostly fit squad to choose from, although keeper Jamie Ewings has been ruled out of the clash due to an ongoing back problem.

Midfielder Grant Gallagher had a scan this week on the ankle injury that has kept him out since September and, with results still pending, will sit out of the trip down south.