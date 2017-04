Team News: Five changes for Leicester at Atletico

© Getty Images

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare makes five changes to his side ahead of their historic Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare makes five changes to his side ahead of their historic Champions League quarter-final first leg at Atletico Madrid. Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis, Koke, Gabi, Saul, Carrasco, Griezmann, Torres

Subs: Moreira, Correa, Cerci, Hernandez, Thomas, Gaitan, Gimenez Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton, Vardy, Okazaki

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, King, Amartey, Slimani, Gray, Ulloa More to follow.