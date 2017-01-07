Jan 7, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
0-2
AtleticoAtletico Madrid

Adrian (20'), Bebe (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Niguez (54'), Griezmann (74')
Vrsaljko (29'), Koke (81')

Result: Atletico Madrid beat Eibar to regain fourth spot

Atletico Madrid return to the top four in La Liga with a 2-0 victory over tricky Eibar on Saturday afternoon.
Atletico Madrid have returned to the top four in La Liga after recording a 2-0 victory over tricky Eibar in Saturday afternoon's clash in the Basque Country.

Saul Niguez opened the scoring early in the second period, before Antoine Griezmann doubled Atletico's lead 16 minutes from time as the capital outfit closed the gap on league leaders Real Madrid to nine points.

Head coach Diego Pablo Simeone of Atletico de Madrid claps during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Astana at Vicente Calderon stadium on October 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.© Getty Images

Neither side created a chance of note in the opening 20 minutes of action, although it was Eibar and their long balls into the Atletico box from wide positions that looked the most likely route to finding the game's first goal.

It took until the 26th minute for either side to have a shot on target and that effort came from Eibar midfielder Adrian, whose low strike from an Ander Capa cross was saved by Miguel Moya in the Atletico goal.

Atletico had the chance to threaten from a 30-yard free kick in the 33rd minute when Fran Rico brought Koke to the deck, but Griezmann fired straight into the wall as a fairly tame contest remained goalless.

Indeed, the visitors failed to register a single shot on target in what was a disappointing opening 45 minutes, with Adrian's effort in the 26th minute proving the closest that either side came to making the breakthrough in the first period.

Atletico took the lead early in the second half, however, with Saul's flicked header from a Filipe Luis cross sending Diego Simeone's side into a 1-0 lead with 54 minutes on the clock.

Eibar goalkeeper Yoel had to make a smart save to prevent Saul from scoring his second of the match just before the hour, before Pedro Leon missed the target down the other end as the score stayed 1-0 entering the final 20 minutes of action.

Atletico scored their second in the 74th minute when Griezmann converted a low Kevin Gameiro cross, however, and that proved to be the end of the scoring at the Ipurua as Simeone's side returned to the Champions League positions.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1685325111429
6Real Sociedad169252821729
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar176562222023
9Espanyol175842123-223
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
