Leicester City have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Playing in their maiden Champions League campaign, the Foxes have impressed by winning their group and then overcoming Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

The first legs will be played on April 11-12, with the return games on April 18-19.

The final takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

