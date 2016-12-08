Arsene Wenger questions whether FIFA's proposal to expand the World cup by 16 teams from 2026 is a good idea, saying that the quality of the tournament will not improve.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is not fully convinced by FIFA's proposal to expand the World Cup to 48 teams in the future.

Top boss of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, revealed on Wednesday that he backs the plans to create a 16-group system in the competition from 2026.

A decision is to be made early next year over whether the movement will indeed get the green light, but Wenger is "sceptical" over whether such a system will really improve the quality of the famous quadrennial tournament.

"My thoughts on that are is it guided for popular reasons? Or is that guided to improve the level of football? I'm a bit sceptical," he told reporters. "If somebody can convince me that it will make football better and that we can live with the time it will take to complete the World Cup, I am ready to listen.

"At the moment, I think I am not convinced. We have moved to 24 teams in Europe [in the European championship], that's basically 50 per cent of the teams we have in Europe.

"But 48 teams - we have about 300 teams in the world, the percentage looks that it could be accepted. I can't see that being a huge improvement on the quality of the game."

In its current guise 32 teams compete in the World Cup, but the new system would see a further 16 teams added, with two sides progressing from each of the 16 groups.