Team News: Xhaka brought back into Arsenal XI

Granit Xhaka comes straight back into Arsenal's starting lineup for the Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martínez, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Costa; Lewandowski Arsenal: Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Coquelin; Iwobi, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sanchez More to follow.