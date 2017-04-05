Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Team News: Three changes for Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny shows his frustration during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger makes three changes as Arsenal welcome West Ham United to the Emirates.
Arsene Wenger has made three changes as Arsenal welcome West Ham United to the Emirates this evening.

With his first and second-choice keepers Petr Cech and David Ospina both out through injury, Wenger is forced to name Emiliano Martinez between the sticks in what is his first Premier League appearance since December 2014.

Matt Macey, a 22-year-old who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners, is named as Martinez's deputy on the bench.

There is one change in defence from the 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday as Gabriel Paulista is deployed as a centre-back alongside Shkodran Mustafi after Laurent Koscielny was ruled out with an Achilles injury. Hector Bellerin continues at right-back, with Nacho Monreal operating on the left.

The other change comes in defensive midfield as Mohamed Elneny earns a recall as partner for Granit Xhaka, with Francis Coquelin out of the matchday squad altogether.

Danny Welbeck continues in a lone striker role up front, with attacking support from the triumvirate of Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Options on the bench include Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both of whom have overcome late fitness tests to feature, as well as Olivier Giroud, Per Mertesacker and Alex Iwobi.

For the visitors, Slaven Bilic responds to the 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday by making three changes to his starting lineup.

Aaron Cresswell misses out on the trip across the capital and is replaced at left-back by the returning Arthur Masuaku, while Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins retain their places ahead of Darren Randolph between the sticks.

Captain Mark Noble earns a recall to the starting lineup, as does the fit-again Michail Antonio, in the middle of the field as Sofiane Feghouli and Robert Snodgrass drop to the bench.

Andy Carroll continues to lead the line for the Hammers, with support from Noble, Feghouli, Manuel Lanzini, Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Elsewhere, Diafra Sakho is named among the substitutes after four months out with a back injury.

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Elneny, Xhaka; Walcott, Ozil, Alexis; Welbeck
Subs: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Giroud

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Lanzini, Ayew; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Sakho, Calleri

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
