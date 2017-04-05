Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsene Wenger wary of Andy Carroll aerial threat

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is fully aware of the threat West Ham United striker Andy Carroll poses, having scored four goals in his last two meetings with the Gunners.
Arsene Wenger has warned his Arsenal defenders to be at the top of their game if they are to keep Andy Carroll quiet in this evening's meeting with West Ham United.

The England international has five goals and an assist for an under-performing Hammers side in his last Premier League eight outings.

Wenger knows better than most the risk that Carroll poses to Arsenal's hopes of clinging on to a top-four finish, as the former Liverpool and Newcastle United ace has found the net four times in the past two meetings between the two sides.

Speaking ahead of the latest encounter, the Frenchman told reporters: "The best way to keep him quiet is to play in their half!

"Apart from that, Carroll's strengths are that he protects the ball well, he's good in the air, he's very forceful with his commitment as well, so we will need to be good to stop the crosses. Once a cross comes into the box, he's always very dangerous against anyone."

West Ham head to the Emirates Stadium - a venue they pulled off a shock win at on the opening day of last season - without a victory in any of their past six league games.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
