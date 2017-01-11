General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Petr Cech happy with personal form despite lack of clean sheets

Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Petr Cech claims that he is still performing at a high enough level this season and says Arsenal's lack of clean sheets can be easily explained.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Petr Cech has insisted that he is playing as well as ever and put a lack of clean sheets down to Arsenal simply being "unlucky".

The 34-year-old has kept just six shutouts in 20 games so far this season, compared to a league-high record of 16 last time out in his maiden campaign in North London.

Arsenal have conceded at least once in nine of their last 11 outings and have an inferior defensive record to Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at the top, but Cech is not concerned about his personal form and believes that the lack of clean sheets is easily explained.

"So far it's a kind of a different campaign because I think I have been doing well but if you take clean sheets, we had a run of games where we conceded at least one goal," he is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard. "The most important thing is obviously that the team wins but it is good sometimes to have a clean sheet and that solid base at the back.

"We have conceded a number of penalties in games where the penalty was the only goal [we conceded], so sometimes you have these runs which are a bit unlucky against you but you would like to do something extra and find one extra save. Overall it is a season in which I am playing at the level I need to be at.

"You want to improve every game and keep the standard up the whole time - you don't want to have a period where you are not doing so well or you are not where you should be, which hasn't happened yet so hopefully I can keep like that."

Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in the Premier League this season in all - fewer than Chelsea's 11 and next-best Tottenham's eight.

Dan Crowley of Arsenal dribbles the ball during the Barclays Asia Trophy match between Arsenal and Singapore Select XI at National Stadium on July 15, 2015
Read Next:
Arsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead Eagles
>
View our homepages for Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Petr Cech in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Petr Cech happy with personal form despite lack of clean sheets
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal sign defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town
Arsenal considering offers for Mertesacker?Arsenal had £35m Manolas bid rejectedArsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead EaglesMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?Bramall: 'Arsenal move is dream come true'
Oxlade-Chamberlain "inspired" by Bramall moveWenger: 'Bramall has fantastic ingredients'Arsenal tracking Sibbick progress?BVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand