Pep Guardiola: 'Arsenal wanted to sign Raheem Sterling'

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola reveals that Arsenal wanted to sign Raheem Sterling as part of a deal for Alexis Sanchez, but the Spaniard blocked the prospective move.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Arsenal wanted Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as part of a deal which would have seen Alexis Sanchez go the other way.

The Chile international has long been rumoured to be seeking a way out of the Emirates Stadium, and on deadline day, it appeared that he was on the verge of becoming a Citizen.

However, the deal ultimately did not go through, leaving Sanchez still on the books of Arsenal and Sterling still at Man City until January at least.

Guardiola told reporters on Friday: "When we started to speak with Arsenal in the last days, they wanted to make a swap with Raz.

"They talked to me and I said 'no chance. zero chance. Not one per cent chance we will swap Raz because I trust a lot in him'. Twenty-two years old, English player, there is a lot of room to improve.

"The only deal we would do was cash. In the end Alexis stayed in Arsenal. I don't know what will happen in the winter. Sometimes deals work, sometimes not."

Man City host Sterling's former side Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Tables
 