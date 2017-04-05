Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Ozil (58'), Walcott (68'), Giroud (83')
Bellerin (18'), Mustafi (62')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Lanzini (39'), Byram (77')

Arsenal fans 'boycott start of Premier League clash against West Ham United'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal fans reportedly boycott the early stages of the team's match over West Ham United in protest against manager Arsene Wenger.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Arsenal fans appeared to boycott the opening stages of this evening's Premier League match against West Ham United in protest against manager Arsene Wenger.

A number of protests have been held prior to matches in the last few weeks from fans who are keen to see Wenger step down after 20 years in charge of the North London outfit.

The Frenchman, who will come to the end of his current contract in the summer, has so far not made an official decision over his future.

According to the Daily Mail, the Emirates was half empty for the first 13 minutes of the match, which is said to have been in recognition of the number of years since the Gunners last won the Premier League title.

Arsenal ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League this evening when they claimed a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates.

View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Result: Arsenal return to winning ways with victory over West Ham United
 Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Arsenal 'to open Jack Wilshere contract talks'
Arsenal fans 'boycott start of West Ham game'Team News: Three changes for ArsenalWenger wary of Andy Carroll threatCampbell: 'Arsenal cannot let Sanchez leave'Mustafi: 'Wenger speculation is difficult'
Wenger: 'Fans wasting day protesting'Bellerin urges supporters to remain calmArsenal to sell goalkeeper in summer?Slaven Bilic coy on Wilshere rumoursBilic: 'Arsenal can be vulnerable'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31188566382862
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Burnley31105163244-1235
14Bournemouth3197154356-1334
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 