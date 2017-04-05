Arsenal fans reportedly boycott the early stages of the team's match over West Ham United in protest against manager Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal fans appeared to boycott the opening stages of this evening's Premier League match against West Ham United in protest against manager Arsene Wenger.

A number of protests have been held prior to matches in the last few weeks from fans who are keen to see Wenger step down after 20 years in charge of the North London outfit.

The Frenchman, who will come to the end of his current contract in the summer, has so far not made an official decision over his future.

According to the Daily Mail, the Emirates was half empty for the first 13 minutes of the match, which is said to have been in recognition of the number of years since the Gunners last won the Premier League title.

Arsenal ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League this evening when they claimed a 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the Emirates.