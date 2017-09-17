Alaves sack manager Luis Zubeldia after just 92 days and four matches in charge following their 3-0 home defeat to Villarreal.

Alaves have sacked manager Luis Zubeldia after just 92 days in charge following the club's 3-0 defeat at home to Villarreal this afternoon.

Zubeldia oversaw just four matches at the helm following his summer appointment, with Alaves losing each of those without scoring a single goal to leave the club bottom of the Liga table.

The 36-year-old took over from Mauricio Pellegrino in June after the latter joined Southampton having steered Alaves to the Copa del Rey final last season.

"Deportivo Alaves has decided to part company with Luis Zubeldia following a run of poor results at the beginning of the 2017-18 season," read an official statement from the club.

"At the moment, Javier Cabello will be in charge of leading the workforce. We thank Luis for the work done during this period and wish him the best of luck in his future career."

Cabello's first match in temporary charge of the club will come against Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday.