New AC Milan owner Yonghong Li has insisted that Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux will lead the Italian giants "back to the summit of world football".

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that previous holding company Fininvest had sold their 99.9% stake to investment group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux following almost two years of negotiations.

Li has 'thanked' previous owner Silvio Berlusconi for Fininvest "for their trust" during the protracted negotiations, which were twice postponed due to funding complications, and has vowed to take Milan back to the top of "world football".

"I thank Berlusconi and Fininvest for their trust and Rossoneri fans all over the world for their patience," he told sports.163.com. "AC Milan is a world-renowned football club with the most glorious history.

"We've completed a key step on the road to revival, and for the future we promise that step-by-step we'll lead this legendary team back to the summit of world football."

AC Milan are 18-time winners of Serie A, but they have not won the top prize in Italian football since 2011. Meanwhile, the last of their seven European Cups came in 2007.